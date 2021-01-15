Residents lynch suspected armed robber in Oyo

A man suspected to be an armed robber has been killed by some residents of Amisu, Babasala Street and Oke Itunu in Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday.

The suspect was stripped naked and stoned to death before the arrival of men of the Oyo police command.

This is coming despite warnings by the state commissioner of Police, CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, last week against jungle justice following the burning and killing of a man who was later identified as a mentally disturbed individual in the Oke-Ado area of the state.

There have been a number of other cases of lynching by mobs in the state, whose victims were later said to be innocent.

The state police commisioner in a statement issued by the state public relations officer, Gbenga Fadeyi, said, “Not forgetting the good people of the state, the CP wishes to also condemn the dastardly act of jungle justice, emphasising the need to preserve the fundamental rights to fair hearing of every individual.

“Lastly, the CP enjoins the good people of Oyo State to report any unauthorised person or persons found in possession of fire arm(s) to the nearest police facility as we birth the crime free Oyo State of our collective dreams.”

