Metro
Residents on looting spree, as fire razes Abuja shopping mall (Videos)
A popular mall in the Jahi Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Next Cash ‘N’ Carry on Sunday morning went up in flames.
The cause of the incident is yet to be established as security operatives tried to salvage the situation.
The supermarket, located along Ahmadu Bello Way, Kado-kuchi area of Jahi- Kado Expressway, is reputed to be one of the largest supermarkets in the country.
However, the roads have been shut down as efforts are ongoing to contain the inferno by men of the fire service.
Meanwhile, videos that went viral on social media showed residents looting goods from the mall.
More details later
