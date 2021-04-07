Residents scamper for safety as high voltage cables fall at Okota | Ripples Nigeria

Residents of Okeafa/Okota/Jakande axis of Lagos State were thrown into a panic Tuesday night when two high voltage transmission cables fell from an overhead power line, destroying the roofs of some structures under it.

The incident happened at about 9:20 pm, when a heavy rainfall began.

Residents who live under the transmission cables ran out of their homes when the two high voltage transmission cables fell on top of their houses destroying their roofs and ceilings.

At about 10:03 pm when Ripples Nigeria accessed the damages cursed by the fallen cables on a building located at Barrister Adebogun Street, the residents of the building had run out of the buildings, deserting the place out of the fear of a possible fire outbreak.

Most residents of the affected buildings had to seek alternate places to lay their heads for the night.

