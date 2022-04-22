Politics
‘Resign and contest for governor again to test your strength,’ Wike challenges Umahi
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against giving its presidential ticket to a potential defector in the 2023 elections.
The governor gave the warning during a meeting with PDP leaders in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.
Wike stressed that he was qualified to lead the country.
He said the recent defection of some prominent members of the party to other parties should not be allowed to continue.
He also challenged his Ebonyi State counterpart, Dave Umahi, to resign from the position and recontest to test his popularity.
READ ALSO: Wike renews call for state police to tackle Nigeria’s insecurity
The governor said: “I have never left this party for one day. When PDP was in trouble, I stood firm and said PDP will not die. Don’t give the presidential ticket to the person who will run from the party tomorrow. I am the only one Nigeria knows won’t run from the party no matter what happens.”
Wike insisted that the opposition party would rise above the confusion engendered by defectors.
He added: “My colleague, David Umahi, hear me well wherever you may be. PDP had sleepless nights to win elections and you took the mandate of our people to another party. If you know you’re a man and very strong and can win an election, I challenge you to resign as governor and contest the election whether you will win again.”
He advised delegates to shun ethno-religious sentiments during the convention, adding that the party could not afford to lose in the 2023 elections.
“What PDP wants now is who can win an election. It is not about where you come from. Give me the ticket and let me go and win the election for you,” the governor concluded.
