‘Resign if you can’t ensure credible elections’, groups tell INEC Chair, IGP

The Southern and Middle Belt Alliance on Tuesday demanded the immediate resignation of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu, if he cannot guarantee free, fair and credible elections on Saturday.

INEC had come under heavy criticism over the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections with many claiming the process was marred by operational failures including the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and late arrival of election materials to the polling units.

There were also reports bordering on results manipulations, voter suppression and intimidation, among others, during the process.

This development had provoked opposition parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party, insisting to challenge the outcome of the results in court.

Reacting to the development in a statement by Rwang Pam, the group lamented the alleged failure of INEC, police and Department of State Services to efficiently perform their constitutional duties during the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

The group accused the electoral commission of utter failure to protect the mandate of Nigerians.

It also slammed the security agencies for yet the inability to openly prosecute electoral offenders, demanding the resignation of anyone, including officers of the Commission, incapable of performing their work as expected.

The statement reads: “The neglect of duties by INEC and security agencies has not only brought international disgrace to Nigeria, but equally failed to protect the mandate of millions of Nigerians.

“If the Inspector-General of Police feels that he is not well equipped or competent enough to safeguard the public, INEC staff and electoral materials on March 11, then he should resign and let someone else take over.

“If the INEC boss feels that he cannot conduct free, fair and credible elections, he should resign.

“If members of post-elections tribunals feel that they are not ready to be objective and to give Nigerians justice without fear, favour or compromise, such members should kindly resign.”

“A week after such daylight destruction and intimidation, neither the NPF nor the DSS has paraded any of the political thugs or their sponsors as a demonstration of their commitment towards defending the integrity of the electoral process.

“Consequently, millions of Nigerian taxpayers and the international community are fast losing confidence in the sincerity of these security agencies.”

