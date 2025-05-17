Connect with us

‘Resign if you can’t solve Nigeria’s insecurity problems’, Primate Ayodele tells Service Chiefs

11 hours ago

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has urged Nigeria’s service chiefs to resign their appointments if they can’t solve the insecurity problems ravaging the country.

In a statement signed by his media office, Primate Ayodele explained that the killings of Nigerian soldiers indicate the Chief of Army Staff isn’t active enough and should be allowed to relax for another person to take over.

He stated that the chief of defense staff is not innocent of incapacity regarding insecurity in the country.

“If they begin to kill soldiers, it means the Chief of Army Staff isn’t active. He should go and relax and allow an active person to take over. Even the CDS, too, he isn’t active.”

The prophet made it known that insecurity can vacate governments from states, as he foresees a state of emergency in some Nigerian states due to insecurity.

READ ALSO: Troops kill 2 suspected bandits in Plateau

“Insecurity can vacate state governors from their positions, and I am seeing a state of emergency in some states already. In places like Benue, Abuja, Ondo, Adamawa, Kogi, Yobe, Plateau, Bauchi, and some others, we need very active service chiefs to curb this crisis.”

“With the way it’s going, we may get to a time when soldiers, police will be kidnapped and shamefully killed by these insurgents. If anyone isn’t capable, they should go and rest.”

The prophet warned President Bola Tinubu to take the matter of insecurity seriously, as it may be used to weaken his second term bid. He urged the president to meet with every stakeholder for his good and that of the nation.

“Tinubu should know that they want to use this insecurity to weaken his second term, and there are people behind it. It’s a very serious thing that should be quickly worked on to avoid more issues.”

“Tinubu should call his service chiefs, retired generals, spiritual leaders, politicians, and local hunters to assist in this fight against insecurity for Nigeria and his own good as the president.”

