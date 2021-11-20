Resign now or be sacked, Reps Minority Caucus tells Lai Mohammed

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has called on Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, to resign his position or be sacked.

The Caucus which made this known through a statement issued by its leader, Ndudi Elumeli on Friday, said following the “damning details on the report of the Lagos State regarding the mass killing at Lekki during the EndSARS protest last year, the House of Representatives minority caucus has urged the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed to resign immediately or be fired by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The statement noted that with the way the minister had defended the action of the government and laying claims no life was lost among the protestors, with his statement of “massacre without bodies,” as well as threatening to sue media houses that reported the killings of protesting youths at, the honourable thing was for Mohammed to throw in the towel.

“The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives, after a thorough review of the report of the Lagos State EndSARS judicial panel, holds that the attempt by officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to cover up the now confirmed bloody massacre of Nigerians youths by security forces at the Lekki Tollgate suggests a high level state-backed conspiracy against Nigerians,” the statement said.

“The confirmation by the Lagos Panel that there was indeed a massacre at the Lekki Tollgate during the 2020 EndSARS protests in Lagos and that APC government-controlled security forces carted away bodies and mopped up evidence, places a huge burden on Federal Government which had vehemently denied any killings,” it added.

Elumelu, in the statement, also lampooned the Minister’s ‘blatant lie’ to the public, saying it was a shame that a government representative would go about spewing lies in the name of defending the government.

“The Minority Caucus is therefore apprehensive as to what was the furtive motive that made him insist that there were no killings at Lekki Tollgate,” he wondered.

