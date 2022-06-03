Respite for students, as ASUU alludes to resolution over ongoing strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) voiced hope on Thursday about its ongoing meeting with the Prof. Nimi Briggs committee, calling the talks “constructive.”

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU’s National President, stated in an interview with The PUNCH on Thursday that the union had been negotiating with the Briggs committee over its requests since last week.

“We are meeting soon; we are having a follow-up, we don’t publicise our meetings, we want to do it quietly and then tell the public our decision,” Osodeke said.

After the Federal Government failed to meet some of ASUU’s demands, including the release of revitalisation funds for universities, renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement, release of earned allowances for university lecturers, and deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution, the union went on strike on February 14, 2022.

The Federal Government established a seven-person committee on March 7, 2022, to renegotiate the 2009 agreement with ASUU, which was chaired by Pro-Chancellor Alex Ekweme Federal University Ndufu-Alike.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Education has received the reports of the 21 White Paper Drafting Panels for tertiary institutions around the country that were established in March 2022.

