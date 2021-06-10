‘Information restriction has no place in democracy,’ US restates position on Nigeria’s Twitter ban | Ripples Nigeria

For the second time in less than one week, the United States has expressed its displeasure with the Federal Government’s decision to ban Twitter in Nigeria.

The US had earlier described last Friday’s suspension of the microblogging platform as unacceptable.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, conveyed Washington’s latest position on the matter in a statement issued on Thursday by his spokesman, Ned Price.

The statement read: “The United States condemns the ongoing suspension of Twitter by the Nigerian government and subsequent threats to arrest and prosecute Nigerians who use Twitter. The United States is likewise concerned that the Nigerian National Broadcasting Commission ordered all television and radio broadcasters to cease using Twitter.

“Unduly restricting the ability of Nigerians to report, gather, and disseminate opinions and information has no place in a democracy. Freedom of expression and access to information both online and offline are foundational to prosperous and secure democratic societies.

“We support Nigeria as it works towards unity, peace, and prosperity. As its partner, we call on the government to respect its citizens’ right to freedom of expression by reversing this suspension.”

