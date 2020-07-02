Restriction on mass gathering still in force —NCDC

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said on Thursday the agency had not relaxed its guidelines on mass gathering.

Ihekweazu, who disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 media briefing in Abuja, said the virus was still very much around.

He reminded Nigerians that the restriction on mass gathering is still in force and urged them to rein in on their activities.

The NCDC chief said: “We know that we have family, loving people and that over the next few weeks, we will all start having this urge to go and visit our parents, our uncles and our aunts.

“We may also restart the funeral activities that we have postponed for months, start the weddings, wine carryings, birthing, and baptisms that we have postponed for months.

“Yes, it’s important to do these things and the interstate travel will allow us to do this, but remember we haven’t relaxed the guidelines on mass gatherings.

“Beyond that, Nigerians have to show their elderly citizens love and affection by not exposing them to the virus as much as they possibly could.

“For some people, the exposure is inevitable because of the nature of this virus. But we mustn’t contribute to increasing the risk. Looking through social media today, I saw a brilliant campaign in Edo State titled: ‘our elders our pride.’ For this to mean something for all of us, we have to put this into action.”

