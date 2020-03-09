RESTRUCTURING: Biafra is the only option, IPOB leader Kanu tells Obasanjo, Gowon

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has expressed surprise that a former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, a former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and an ex-military commander, General Theophilus Danjuma were the ones now calling for the restructuring of Nigeria.

He described them as men who opposed the restructuring of Nigeria under the Aburi accord and took up arms to fight the old eastern region in 1967.

He said the only option left at the moment was Biafra separating from Nigeria and not their demands for restructuring.

He stated this in a post on his Twitter handle-@MaziNnamdiKanu in response to a recent comment by Obasanjo and Gowon.

Gowon had at an event last week said, “I believe that a lot of injustice has been done to the Igbos and a constitutional debate on restructuring must address all imbalances and restore hope and confidence.”

Obasanjo while also calling for the urgent need to restructure Nigeria had recently said, “If Boko Haram can get outside support, any geo-political zone opting for self-determination may equally get external support. War may not necessarily go as planned, estimated and predicted. Everything must, therefore, be put in place to avoid a war, the end of which no one can precisely predict. There is no assurance that Nigeria can survive a second civil war. But rather, we should seek a political solution and avoid a destructive civil war.”

But in his Tweet Kanu wrote, “In 1967, Gowon, North & South West rejected restructuring (known then as ABURI) and banded together in a genocidal war against Biafrans that stood for ‘restructuring’,” Kanu wrote on Twitter.

“Today, [South West] SW, [North Central] NC plus Gowon, Danjuma, OBJ are BEGGING for restructuring. Isn’t Elohim wonderful! #Biafra is the ONLY option.”

