Restructuring of Lagos Stadium set to begin as Ministerial Taskforce submits report

The proposed restructuring of the National Stadium in Lagos is set to begin according to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare.

This he said after the 13-man taskforce committee inaugurated by the honourable Minister concluded the assignment and submitted their findings.

The Taskforce was chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Sports Ministry, Mr Gabriel Aduda alongside other members.

On receiving their report, Minister Dare deeply appreciated the commitment and timely delivery of the report which he said will fully kick start the full implementation of the restructuring of the facility.

Dare says the Ministry is looking at restoring the glory of the edifice, and returning it to a world class standard.

He added that it will bring joy and satisfaction to all football loving Nigerian citizens and the entire globe.

Other stadiums, including the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja, are also being looked into by the current administration of sports in Nigeria.

For this, the Minister commended the political will and committed interest of President Muhammadu Buhari to restore these stadia across the nation to their earlier glories and to also meet FIFA standard to qualify Nigeria stadia for international tournaments.

