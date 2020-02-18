Results of mock-UTME will be ready in 24 hours – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said the results of the mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) held on Tuesday would be ready within 24 hours.

About 350,000 candidates out of the over 2.1 million that registered for 2020 UTME wrote the test across various Computer- Based Test centres (CBT) nationwide.

The JAMB’S Head of Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, told journalists on Tuesday night that the Board was looking at a few cases recorded during the examination.

He said: “The results of the mock examination will be ready within 24 hours.

“There was nothing unusual about the mock examination, which is an indication that candidates are beginning to fall in line with the Computer-Based Test procedures.

“Mock enabled us to test our facilities and on Wednesday, we will meet and consider all the reports coming in on the functionality of our systems.

READ ALSO: WAEC delists 37 schools in Benue over exam malpractices

“From the CBT centres that participated nationwide, there were one or two cases of biometric issues that we are looking at. We are examining how and why they actually occurred.”

The JAMB Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, had said on Monday that the mock exam was to test-run the preparedness of the Board for the 2020 UTME.

Join the conversation

Opinions