RESURGENCE OF COVID-19: NLC advises FG on what to do

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has advised the Federal Government to take actions that would help withstand impacts of further shocks from the resurgence of COVID-19 on health, economies and jobs.

NLC said the government should ensure it puts in place recovery and resilience plans that would prioritise jobs, secure employment, protect income and ensure minimum living wages.

The NLC president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, gave the advice in his address in Abuja to mark the 2020 World Decent Work Day with the theme: ‘A New Social Contract for Recovery and Resilience.”

He said, “In order to withstand further shocks from the resurgence of fresh outbreaks of Covid-19 and or other health and socio-economic dislocations, we must design a recovery plan that rebuilds the social contract between government and societies and hoisted on the foundations of resilience.

“We call on the Nigerian government and governments around the world to put in place recovery and resilience plans which prioritize jobs, secured employment, workplace rights, income protection, minimum living wages, occupational safety and health, and universal social protection especially basic income for workers in the informal sector, the sick, the elderly and for those without employment.

“We demand these as basic minimum fundamental rights of working persons in the formal and informal sectors. For the ultimate end of human work is participation in a community of persons, both human and divine. Therefore, workers are both the means and end of production.

“It on the basis of the foregoing that we insist that Decent Work through a New Social Contract is non-negotiable. We call on our trade unions to rededicate themselves to the pursuit of Decent Work in all our workplaces.”

