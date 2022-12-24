‘Retain hope of a better nation,’ Obi tells Nigerians at Christmas

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians to retain their hope of a better nation with the 2023 general elections on the horizon.

Obi made the call in his 2022 Christmas Message to Nigerians and signed by media aide, Dr. Valentine Obienyem, on Saturday in Awka.

He said the celebration of Christmas birthed hope in the world, adding that Nigerians should remain hopeful of a better and more productive nation.

He said: “Christmas remains a season of love and the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ should be a constant reminder of how God gave His only begotten son for the salvation of humanity.

“We, as humans should, therefore, endeavour to make sacrifices, even when it is painful, for the good of others and for our society.

“Fraternal love and giving to the poor are the hallmark of Christmas celebration, I enjoin all to lend helping hands to one another.”

Obi urged Nigerians to see the year 2023 as a very significant year in the history of the nation as it presented Nigerians the opportunity to turn around the trajectory of the nation by giving only competent leaders access to power.

