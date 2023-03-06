Politics
‘Retire from politics and join Northern Elders Forum,’ Fani-Kayode mocks Atiku over Abuja rally
A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Monday, urged the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to retire from politics and join the Northern Elders’ Forum.
He made the call in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle.
The ex-minister was reacting to a rally organized by the major opposition party to protest the outcome of the February 25 presidential election at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Abuja.
He wrote: “I was so embarrassed to see Ibn Dubai flanked by his ugly ‘let out gorilla’ husband, wandering the streets of Abuja in the name of protest.
READ ALSO: 2023 ELECTIONS: Atiku leads protest to INEC office (Photos)
“Has he been reduced to the level of ‘street activist’ even at his age and after 33 years in politics? How pitiful. I feel sorry for him.
“Better for him to respect himself, retire from politics & join Ango Abdullahi and others in the Northern Elders’ Forum. That is more dignified than struggling & sweating under the sun whilst walking the streets in jeans, a T-shirt & gym shoes with an ugly gorilla on your back.”
