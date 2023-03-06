‘Retire from politics and join Northern Elders Forum,’ Fani-Kayode mocks Atiku over Abuja rally

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Monday, urged the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to retire from politics and join the Northern Elders’ Forum.

He made the call in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle.

The ex-minister was reacting to a rally organized by the major opposition party to protest the outcome of the February 25 presidential election at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Abuja.

He wrote: “I was so embarrassed to see Ibn Dubai flanked by his ugly ‘let out gorilla’ husband, wandering the streets of Abuja in the name of protest.

“Has he been reduced to the level of ‘street activist’ even at his age and after 33 years in politics? How pitiful. I feel sorry for him.

“Better for him to respect himself, retire from politics & join Ango Abdullahi and others in the Northern Elders’ Forum. That is more dignified than struggling & sweating under the sun whilst walking the streets in jeans, a T-shirt & gym shoes with an ugly gorilla on your back.”

