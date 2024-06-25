Retired Abia HoS slams N100m libel suit against 2 Facebook users over alleged stolen N33m

A retired Acting Head of Service and Permanent Secretary of the Abia State Ministry of Environment, Lady Joy Maduka, has filed a N100 million libel suit against two Facebook users, Nwokeukwu Mascot Nnamdi and Bethel Agbara.

The suit, filed at the Abia State High Court in Umuahia, alleges that the defendants made false and libelous statements on their Facebook walls, claiming that Maduka was sacked for embezzling N20 million and diverting N13 million.

Maduka, through her counsel, Nwabueze Chukwueke of NCN & Partners Law firm, claims that the defendants’ statements exposed her to public scandal, odium, and ridicule, and lowered her estimation in the eyes of right-thinking members of society.

The suit demands N100 million in damages and an order compelling the defendants to tender an unreserved apology in two national newspapers.

The suit reads in part: “The 1st Defendant falsely published and accused the Claimant of diversion and embezzlement of N20 million and N13 million, respectively… The 1st Defendant maliciously defamed the Claimant when he carelessly and recklessly published that one of the primary allegations against the retired Perm Sec involves the diversion of N20 million intended for workers; and looting N13 million from the Ministry of Environment account shortly after her promotion to Perm Sec.”

Maduka’s retirement was announced in a circular dated June 14, 2024, with no reason given for the directive.

However, sources close to the government hinted that the retirement was linked to allegations of financial misconduct.

The former Perm Sec was directed to hand over all government properties in her custody to the most senior Director in the Ministry.

The defendants’ Facebook posts, which have since been deleted, allegedly claimed that Maduka’s retirement was a result of her involvement in a N33 million scandal. The posts also allegedly accused Maduka of embezzling N20 million meant for workers and diverting N13 million from the Ministry’s account.

Maduka’s counsel, Nwabueze Chukwueke, argued that the defendants’ statements were false, malicious, and libelous, and had caused his client significant harm to her reputation and character.

He demanded aggravated damages of N100 million and an order compelling the defendants to tender an unreserved apology in two national newspapers.

The suit marked HU/23/2024 was filed on June 21, 2024, and is pending before the Abia State High Court in Umuahia. The court has yet to fix a date for the hearing of the suit.

