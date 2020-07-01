Retired Anambra civil servants demand new minimum wage

Retired civil servants in Anambra State on Wednesday asked the state government to adjust their pensions to reflect the new minimum wage approved by the Federal Government last year.

In a petition to the Anambra State House of Assembly, the pensioners said their pensions which were based on the economic indices of about 10 years ago were no longer sustaining them.

The civil servants who retired in 2011 appealed to the lawmakers to prevail on Governor Willie Obiano to follow the law on the harmonisation of pensions.

They said: “Sadly, the harmonisation of pensions has not been done since the deputy governor’s committee which was constituted in 2018 had submitted its recommendation to the governor for implementation.

“The affected pensioners are of the view that the state government is not keen on harmonising pensions.

“Many of the affected retirees are in agony; while some have died due to the pittance they are paid which could not afford them the recommended drugs and diets good for their health.

“The pension of a retiree on Grade Level 15 within the period under review was N59,000.

“In the light of the above, we passionately appeal to you to kindly prevail on Governor Willie Obiano to implement the recommendations of the committee. More importantly, the accumulated arrears of the pension gap paid from May 2011.”

