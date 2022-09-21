Retired civil servants protest non-payment of 8-year pension in Niger

Retired civil servants in Niger State on Wednesday protested the non-payment of their pension and gratuity by the state government for eight years.

The retirees, who blocked roads to the Government House in Minna, vowed to continue the protest until Governor Abubakar Bello gives them a concrete promise on when their entitlements would be paid.

One Idris Ndalati, who spoke on behalf of the retirees, told journalists he retired as a chief driver with the Government House.

Ndalati said he had not been paid his gratuity for seven years.



He added that many retirees and pensioners in the state have died while many others are suffering from high blood pressure and stroke due to non-payment of their benefits.

He said: “Our children have stopped going to school because we could not pay their school fees, and many of us cannot shoulder the responsibility of feeding our family.”

The protesters also accused the Nigeria Union of Pensioners in the state for not protecting the interest of its members.

The state Deputy Governor, Ahmed Ketso, who addressed the retirees, promised that the state government would look into their complaints.

