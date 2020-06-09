Retired football star, Ronaldinho shares experience under house arrest

Retired Brazilian and Barcelona Football Club player, Ronaldinho de Assis Moreira has shared his experience while under house arrest in Paraguay.

He was accused of allegedly using a fake passport to enter the South American country.

The mid-fielder and his brother Roberto were detained in the Resort Yacht & Golf Club Paraguayo, after a Paraguayan passport bearing their names was found with them in March despite having their Brazilian passports seized in 2018 for an offence.

Having been detained in a hotel for 60 days after he was released from prison, he said he was ‘very calm’ and doing ‘anything to pass time in the most pleasant way possible’.

Speaking on the covid-19 pandemic, he said “I think that is something that will remain with us all forever after living in this complicated experience.

“I hope that soon everything will return to normal and we can return to our homes. Hopefully, everything will be as before.”

