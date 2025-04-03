Retired police officer allegedly kills 3, commits suicide in Lagos

A retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, Charles Atideka, has committed suicide after he allegedly killed three people over a land dispute in Lagos State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Thursday that the late ex-police officer allegedly shot dead two family members and one other individual over a land dispute on Tuesday.

The victims – Mr. Richard Atideka, Mrs. Latevi Atideka, both from the Yovoyan community, and Mr. Muji Onilude from the neighbouring Gberefu community in Badagry were killed by the ex-police officer and his yet to be identified accomplice.

A survivor of the attack, Mr. David Atideka, who recounted the harrowing experience, said the incident occurred between 2:00 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. in the Atideka compound.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday.

He said the perpetrator, however, took his own life after committing the act.

He said the ex-police officer allegedly ingested a poisonous substance, became unconscious, and was later rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

“The suspect in the incident is dead. He killed three people and allegedly took poison after committing the act.

“He was thereafter rushed to the hospital, where the doctor confirmed him dead.

“His corpse and those of the victims have been deposited in the morgue,” the spokesman stated.

