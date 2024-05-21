Retired police officers shut down NASS in protest over unpaid pensions (Video)

Retired Nigerian policemen under the aegies of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria (RPON) on Tuesday, stormed the National Assembly in Abuja to protest the non payment of pensions running into several months

During the protest, the retired officers under the contributory pension scheme who came from different state chapters, lamented the untold hardship being faced by their members due to the failure of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) to pay their entitlements.

Carrying various banners, the retired police officers called on the Federal Government to remove them from the contributory pension scheme.

This is the second time in less than two years that the retired police officers will be protesting the non payment of their pensions.

A similar protest was held in September 2021, when the retired officers from 27 states stormed the National Assembly demanding their pension payments.

During that protest, they displayed placards with messages such as ‘NPF pension defrauding police retirees, SOS,’ ‘Police officers are dying in penury under the contributory pension scheme,’ and ‘CPS is a death sentence against police!’

