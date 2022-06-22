Metro
Retired prisons comptroller docked for alleged N8.7m land scam
The Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday June 21, 2022, arraigned one Kayode Raphael Odeyemi, a 62-year-old retired Deputy Comptroller of Corrections, before Justice M.A. Madugu of the FCT High Court, Bwari Abuja on a two count charge for offences bordering on land fraud.
Count one of the charge reads, “that you, Kayode Raphael Odeyemi sometime in December 2019 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, by false pretense and with intent to defraud, did obtain the sum of N6,500,000 (Six Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira) from Joseph N. Emelieze, paid into your First Bank account number 2015894843, under the pretense that the said payment was meant for purchase of plot of land situate at Sabon Lugbe, Abuja, a fact which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act”.
Read also: EFCC arrests agents over alleged vote-buying in Ekiti guber poll
In count two, Odeyemi is accused of defrauding Joemelyz Global of the sum of N2.2 million which was paid into his Wema Bank account number 0121093181 for the purchase of a plot of land at Sabon Lugbe, Abuja.
He pleaded not guilty to both counts.
Justice Madugu adjourned the matter till September 19, 2022, for commencement of trial and granted the defendant bail in the sum of One Million Naira with two sureties in like sum, one of whom must be a civil servant residing within the jurisdiction of Court.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...