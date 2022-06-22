Retired prisons comptroller docked for alleged N8.7m land scam

The Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday June 21, 2022, arraigned one Kayode Raphael Odeyemi, a 62-year-old retired Deputy Comptroller of Corrections, before Justice M.A. Madugu of the FCT High Court, Bwari Abuja on a two count charge for offences bordering on land fraud.

Count one of the charge reads, “that you, Kayode Raphael Odeyemi sometime in December 2019 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, by false pretense and with intent to defraud, did obtain the sum of N6,500,000 (Six Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira) from Joseph N. Emelieze, paid into your First Bank account number 2015894843, under the pretense that the said payment was meant for purchase of plot of land situate at Sabon Lugbe, Abuja, a fact which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act”.

In count two, Odeyemi is accused of defrauding Joemelyz Global of the sum of N2.2 million which was paid into his Wema Bank account number 0121093181 for the purchase of a plot of land at Sabon Lugbe, Abuja.

He pleaded not guilty to both counts.

Justice Madugu adjourned the matter till September 19, 2022, for commencement of trial and granted the defendant bail in the sum of One Million Naira with two sureties in like sum, one of whom must be a civil servant residing within the jurisdiction of Court.

