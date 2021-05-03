Returning LG Chairman, aspirants fail APC exam in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

Thirty-eight local government chairmanship aspirants in Kaduna State, including a returning Chairman, have failed an examination conducted to test their abilities by the state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement by the party on Monday, signed by the APC state chairman, Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada (rtd), said “38 of the 115 aspirants who purchased nomination forms to contest the chairmanship positions of their various local government areas were not suitable to contest the party’s primaries ahead of the election.”

The party added that some of the reasons for their disqualification included previous indictments, and that fielding them in the election might not be good for the party’s image in the long run.

The party, in a bid to ascertain the competence of the aspirants, had decided to organise a written examination for the them as a pre-condition for qualfication to contest for the forthcoming local government chairmanship elections.

