REUNION: Actor Emmanuel Ehumadu says P Square not relevant as solo artists

Nollywood actor Emmanuel Ehumadu is of the opinion that popular twin duo, Peter and Paul Okoye ended their rift because they were not relevant as solo artistes.

It would be recalled that the Peter and Paul of the popular group, P Square put their differences aside a day prior to their 40th birthday.

It was the first time in four years that the twins would be seen together publicly since their messy feud was instigated in the late 2010s.

Read also: CELEBRITY GIST: Rude Boy reveals he planned to exit P Square years before final split, as gay community swells with another Nigerian celebrity. Details inside

Speaking on their reunion, the actor Ehumadu was of the opinion that both singers have been unable to attain top spots in the music industry since they went their respective ways.

Here is what he wrote:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now