Latest Metro

REVEALED! Photo of soldier who killed 4 colleagues before committing suicide

February 27, 2020
REVEALED! Photo of soldier who killed 4 colleagues before committing suicide
By Ripples Nigeria

The identity of the Nigerian army corporal who allegedly killed four soldiers before taking his own life on Wednesday with his service rifle, at the Army Super Camp 15 located at Malam Fotori in Borno State, has been revealed.

The identity of the soldier was revealed in a Twitter post on Thursday by Dogo Shettima, an aide to Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno state, who informed in his post on the social media platform that the deceased soldier’s action is suspected to have been caused by depression and trauma.

The corporal, serving at a camp in the restive northeast state of Borno, also injured two others, said Sagir Musa, spokesperson for the army said in a statement after the incident.

READ ALSO: Kano govt bans street begging

Musa said the wounded were currently in a stable condition at an army hospital in Maiduguri, the state capital.

“Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident,” he added.

REVEALED! Photo of soldier who killed 4 colleagues before committing suicide

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!