REVENGE? Trump fires two high-profile witnesses in his impeachment probe

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has moved to fire two of the highest-profile witnesses in his just concluded impeachment probe launched by Democrats.

Reports say he swiftly moved to recall his ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, just hours after Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a decorated soldier who was the top Ukraine expert at the National Security Council (NSC), was ordered out of the White House on Friday.

The move by Trump to sack the high-profile witnesses has now sparked fresh debate in some quarters that the controversial US leader is now on an aggressive campaign of revenge.

READ ALSO: Turkish plane skids off airport runway, injures 52

The sackings came two days after the Republican-majority Senate acquitted Trump of charges that he abused his office and one day after he gave a victory speech branding his opponents as “evil”.

The Senate, run by the President’s fellow Republicans, voted two days ago to acquit Trump 52-48 on charges of abuse of power and 53-47 on obstruction of Congress, the BBC reports.

Democrats charged Mr. Trump in December with pressuring Ukraine to smear a potential White House rival.

Join the conversation

Opinions