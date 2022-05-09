Business
Revenue from cinemas in Nigeria rises by 50%, hits N582m
The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) has revealed that Nigerians in the month of April spent a total of N582 million on cinema tickets across the country for the month of April 2022.
This was disclosed by Patrick Lee, National President, Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria over the weekend in Abuja.
According to Lee, the amount realized in April represents a 50% increase in sales from the N388 million recorded in the same period, last year.
Patrick said, “The total ticket sales for the month of April across cinemas in Nigeria is N582 million. Comparing the sales with April 2021, there is an increase of 50% as the sales for that was N388 million.
“22 Nollywood films shown in April accounted for 43 per cent of ticket sales, with King of Thieves as the outliner – 23 per cent – whereas 19 Hollywood films accounted for about 54% with two films grossing over N50 million – Morbius and Sonic Hedgehog2, the latter becoming the biggest animation of the year so far.”
Meanwhile, comparing the figure with that of March 2022, he said that ticket sales improved by about 68%, with April having the highest box office figure since January.
He also highlighted the grossing films for the month of April as: The King of thieves, Morbius, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and the Blood Covenant.
He said, “King of Thieves opened with the highest ticket sales for a Nollywood film in 2022, so far, It also became the highest-grossing indigenous-themed film and only the 10th Nollywood film to hit past the N200 million mark.”
He however revealed that the films scheduled for May are: Law of the Heart, Doctor Stranger in the Multi-Universe of Madness, Firestarter, The Perfect Arrangement, Ilu America, Top Gun:Maverick, Bob’s Burger and The Wildflower.
Patrick said, “The total ticket sales for the month of April across cinemas in Nigeria is N582 million. Comparing the sales with April 2021, there is an increase of 50% as the sales for that was N388 million.
Read also: Despite hardship Nigerians spend N2.4bn buying movie tickets in 2021 —Report
“22 Nollywood films shown in April accounted for 43 per cent of ticket sales, with King of Thieves as the outliner – 23 per cent – whereas 19 Hollywood films accounted for about 54% with two films grossing over N50 million – Morbius and Sonic Hedgehog2, the latter becoming the biggest animation of the year so far.”
Meanwhile, comparing the figure with that of March 2022, he said that ticket sales improved by about 68%, with April having the highest box office figure since January.
He also highlighted the grossing films for the month of April as The King of thieves, Morbius, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and the Blood Covenant.
He said, “King of Thieves opened with the highest ticket sales for a Nollywood film in 2022, so far, It also became the highest-grossing indigenous-themed film and only the 10th Nollywood film to hit past the N200 million mark.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...