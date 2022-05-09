Revenue from cinemas in Nigeria rises by 50%, hits N582m

The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) has revealed that Nigerians in the month of April spent a total of N582 million on cinema tickets across the country for the month of April 2022.

This was disclosed by Patrick Lee, National President, Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria over the weekend in Abuja.

According to Lee, the amount realized in April represents a 50% increase in sales from the N388 million recorded in the same period, last year.

Patrick said, “The total ticket sales for the month of April across cinemas in Nigeria is N582 million. Comparing the sales with April 2021, there is an increase of 50% as the sales for that was N388 million.

“22 Nollywood films shown in April accounted for 43 per cent of ticket sales, with King of Thieves as the outliner – 23 per cent – whereas 19 Hollywood films accounted for about 54% with two films grossing over N50 million – Morbius and Sonic Hedgehog2, the latter becoming the biggest animation of the year so far.”

Meanwhile, comparing the figure with that of March 2022, he said that ticket sales improved by about 68%, with April having the highest box office figure since January.

He also highlighted the grossing films for the month of April as: The King of thieves, Morbius, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and the Blood Covenant.

He said, “King of Thieves opened with the highest ticket sales for a Nollywood film in 2022, so far, It also became the highest-grossing indigenous-themed film and only the 10th Nollywood film to hit past the N200 million mark.”

He however revealed that the films scheduled for May are: Law of the Heart, Doctor Stranger in the Multi-Universe of Madness, Firestarter, The Perfect Arrangement, Ilu America, Top Gun:Maverick, Bob’s Burger and The Wildflower.

