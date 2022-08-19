Review of Oronsaye’s report to be completed soon – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday the review of Orosanye White Paper Report would be completed soon.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this when he received the Central Working Committee of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria at the State House, Abuja.

He said the implementation of the report would bring fundamental changes to the structure of the country’s civil service.

The Oronsaye Report is a 103-page whitepaper on the report of a presidential committee put together by former President Goodluck Jonathan to provide a framework for the restructuring and rationalisation of parastatals, ministries, commissions and agencies controlled by the Federal Government.

The committee recommended the merger or outright scrapping of over 200 agencies, among other measures in a bid to reform the country’s civil serevice.

Buhari said: “I have directed that the Orosanye White Paper Report be subjected to immediate review to enable the Government take the most appropriate decision on its general recommendation.

“I am aware that the review is about to be completed. While some may complain about the length of time it has taken thus far, the outcome of the various review teams would lead to some fundamental changes in the structure of our Civil Service and as such it must be subjected to rigorous review and scrutiny before presentation and implementation.”

