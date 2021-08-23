News
Ride-hailing companies to shut down operations in protest against killing of drivers
Ride-hailing companies in Nigeria, on Monday, agreed, after a meeting, to shut down operations in Lagos on Tuesday.
The action would be in protest against the alleged killings of the companies’ drivers by unknown persons who disguise as riders to perpetrate crime.
Speaking to journalists on Monday, the grieving members explained that there had been a rise in the number of casualties, generating concerns and fear among operators.
The Tuesday strike, therefore, according to the group, is expected to be observed across the state.
The ride operators demand that their respective companies including Uber, Bolt and others, deploy technologies that would facilitate the documentation of riders’ details for investigative purposes.
