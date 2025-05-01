Connect with us

Ride-hailing company Bolt officially launches electric tricycle services in Nigeria  

52 minutes ago

In a major step toward sustainable urban mobility in West Africa, ride-hailing company Bolt has formally announced the launch of electric tricycles, or e-trikes, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The project is part of Bolt’s drive to promote eco-friendly transportation and cut carbon emissions, and it is the first time the firm is offering electric tricycles in the city.

The action is in line with Bolt’s overarching sustainability objectives, which include switching some of its fleet to electric vehicles (EVs) throughout the continent of Africa.

E-tricycles and other greener micro-mobility choices can help reduce traffic and pollution in the densely populated city of Lagos, one of Africa’s most congested cities.

The initiative is intended to assist drivers in reducing expenses, according to Caroline Wanjihia, Bolt’s Regional Director of Rides Operations for Africa and International Markets, who spoke at the event launch.

She said, “We are giving them tools to reduce fuel spending, avoid upfront vehicle costs, and eventually own their tricycles’’.

The electric tricycle service is starting with a pilot phase in select areas of Lagos before potential expansion to other cities in Nigeria.

