‘Ridiculous’ – NANS condemns National Assembly’s move to prosecute non-voters

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has strongly condemned a proposed bill in the National Assembly seeking to criminalize electoral non-participation, describing it as an affront to democratic principles and a glaring misplacement of legislative priorities.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, the association’s National Vice President for Inter-Campus and Gender Affairs, Felicia Akinbodunse, described the bill as “not only ridiculous but laughable,” warning that any attempt to enforce such a law would be met with resistance from Nigerian students.

The controversial bill, sponsored by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, proposes amendments to the Electoral Act 2022 to make voting mandatory for all eligible Nigerians. If passed, citizens who fail to vote without a valid excuse could face penalties ranging from a fine of ₦100,000 to six months in jail, or both.

The bill is part of what its proponents claim is an effort to curb voter apathy and foster civic responsibility. However, critics have questioned both its practicality and its intent.

“Where in the world does a citizen get jailed for choosing not to vote?” Akinbodunse asked. “This proposal makes a mockery of democracy and reduces Nigeria to a punchline on the global stage.”

NANS emphasized that while increasing civic participation is a worthy goal, coercion is not the solution. Akinbodunse noted that many Nigerians abstain from voting not out of indifference, but out of deep-rooted disillusionment with the credibility of the electoral process.

“It is well known that Nigeria’s elections are plagued by irregularities and systemic fraud. Instead of fixing the system and restoring public trust, lawmakers are choosing to punish citizens for opting out of a broken process,” she said.

The student body also criticized the National Assembly for what it sees as a disconnect from the realities facing ordinary Nigerians. According to NANS, rather than proposing punitive laws, the legislature should be focused on strengthening democratic institutions, reforming the electoral process, and addressing the insecurity and economic instability that deter voter turnout.

“This is another comedy show from the National Assembly,” the statement read. “It’s unfortunate that a body meant to protect citizens is instead proposing laws that further alienate and punish them.”

NANS vowed to mobilize students nationwide in protest should the bill move forward. The group also called on civil society organizations, organized labour, and democratic stakeholders to join in opposing what it described as a “dangerous and unnecessary overreach.”

“Voting is a right, not an obligation to be enforced with the threat of jail. Nigerians deserve a government that earns their votes, not one that coerces it,” Akinbodunse said.

