‘Rigged election can’t declare a winner’, Sowore questions credibility of 2023 polls

In the wake of announcement of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2023 presidential election held on February 25, Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC) has insisted the polls were not credible.

A number of opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), had expressed displeasure over the conduct of the polls.

The PDP and LP leaderships in a recent joint press conference in Abuja demanded cancellation of results from polling units marred by irregularities and violence.

They also called on INEC to suspend collation of results and attend to their grievances which might mean rescheduling of elections in places marked by rigging or other anomalies.

INEC, according to them, jettssioned the fundamental guidelines of the election which included the electronic transmission of results from the polling units in real time.

AAC later withdrew its national agent from the national collation centre in Abuja to protest the lack of credibility of the polls.

Tweeting on Wednesday, Sowore said the election was rigged and could not be relied upon to declare a winner.

“A rigged election cannot declare a winner just as it can’t produce loser(s)”, Sowore noted, insisting he didn’t lose in the election.

