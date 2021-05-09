Rights Commission commends NASS over passage of bill on additional seats for women | Ripples Nigeria

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has commended the National Assembly (NASS) for passing a bill for the constitutional amendment of 111 special additional seats for women in the two chambers of the NASS.

The Executive Secretary of NHRC, Mr Tony Ojukwu, gave the commendation in a statement signed by Mrs Fatimah Agwai – Mohammed, Deputy Director, Public Affairs Unit of the commission on Sunday

Ojukwu said that the move serves as a remedy to the current low representation of women in legislative Houses in Nigeria.

“The Commission had on several occasions in the past collaborated with various Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), UNDP and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and others in proposing ‘Women Participation in Elections Bill’.

“Also, on several other related bills that would give legal backing to affirmative action towards widening the political space for women participation in politics and governance in the country.

“Most of the laws and policies in Nigeria today need affirmative action to be mainstreamed into them, so that all can appreciate and understand issues bothering on the female gender,” Ojukwu said.

He further said that the bill, when passed into law, would help Nigeria tap the full potential of women in elective offices for the sustainable and improved exploitation of the Human Resources of Nigeria.

