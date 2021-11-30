Rights Commission records 400 GBV cases in 11 months in Bauchi

Between January and November 2021, over 400 cases of human rights abuse in the area of gender based violence (GBV) were recorded in Bauchi state out of a total of 814 human rights complaints received by The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Bauchi State office .

The disclosure was made by the Bauchi state Coordinator of the Commission, Barrister Dala Yachit while speaking at a one day public lecture organized by Youth and Civil Society Coalition for Development in collaboration with the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), held at the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi.

Dala Yachit, who was the Chairperson of the public lecture which was for the North-East subregion with the theme: ‘ICT as an instrument for enhancing national security and economic recovery’, said that “In fighting crime, you must do that within the law in order to avoid human rights abuse”

The NHRC Coordinator who was responding to a comment by the representative of the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, said that. “The Human Rights Commission is not stopping the Police from carrying out her lawful activities, but, you must do it in line with the law, what the Police act says what you can do and what you can’t do and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

She added that, “Even arrests, how do you arrest? You must tell a person why you are arresting him/her, you don’t handcuff, you don’t subject the person to inhuman treatment. Arrest someone in line with the law and treat him/her with dignity” .

According to her, “And that information you want, if the law says don’t forcefully check someone’s phone and you do that, I can assure you, when you go to court, that evidence will be thrown out of the court because you did not access that document through the legal means.”

She however, said that the National Human Rights Commission in the state has been having a good cordial working relationship with the Police and other security agencies in the state.

Dala Yachit said that, “For example, when we came in 2019, because most people did not know much about human rights in Bauchi state, we started in February and by the end of that year, we had just 72 complaints and out of those 72 complaints, over 50 were against Police officers”.

She further disclosed that, “Last year, it was the same thing, but because of the sensitization and awareness to the people, as of Thursday last week, we had 814 human rights complaints, just in Bauchi”

“And out of this, over 400 were on (SGBV) Sexual and Gender Based Violence. So, you can see the reduction of complaints against Police officers and it is because of our working relationship and the awareness and sensitization,” she said.

Dala Yachit who said that every aspect of human life has to do with human rights, noted that: “ICT opens doors and creates avenues for a lot of information. It is through ICT that we get to know what is going on regarding human rights.

She stressed that, “You can beam the searchlight on human rights abuses, you can get in touch with victims of human rights abuses. So, you can’t remove ICT from human rights.”

The National President of the group, Aminu Aminu said that the idea for the formation of the YCSCD was to seek for ways for youths to contribute to the development of the country.

According to him, “With the recent issues of insecurity happening across the country and the economic fallout, we decided to go round the country to sensitize the youths on the need for them to be proactive and contribute to national development,”.

By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi

