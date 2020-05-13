Rights commission releases guidelines for protection of COVID-19 patients

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Wednesday released a set of standard minimum guidelines to protect the rights of COVID-19 patients in treatment centres.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr. Tony Ojukwu, who released the guidelines at a news conference in Abuja, said the move became necessary following the alleged violations of the patients’ rights in treatment centres in some parts of the country.

According to him, the violation of COVID-19 patients’ rights caused protests and abscondment of patients from the treatment centres.

He said: “The Commission deemed it fit to issue the set of guidelines in order to ensure that the basic rights of patients are guaranteed and protected.”

While commending governments and health authorities at federal and state levels for putting facilities in place at the centres as well as other palliatives, Ojukwu urged them to, “study and put mechanisms in place to implement the standard minimum guidelines.

“The governments have set up centres across Nigeria where COVID-19 patients are treated by medical personnel and other staff.

“As a result of the contagious nature of the virus, extreme care must be taken to secure the human rights of the patients in the centres.

“The guidelines are aimed at ensuring that the centres operate in line with international human rights norms and to secure the rights of the patients, medical personnel and support staff.

“It is also important that vulnerable groups such as children, persons with disabilities older persons and women are treated with the dignity and protection accorded their status.”

