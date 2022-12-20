Rights group claims over 500 killed since Iran protests broke out

A United States-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), says over 500 people have been killed in Iran since nationwide protests broke out in mid-September following the death of a 22-year-old lady, Mahsa Amini, after she was arrested for not wearing her Hijab properly.

The rights monitor in a statement on Tuesday, said the dead included 69 people under the age of 18, and the arrest of more than 18,400 people.

The rights group also cited the arrest and detention of Oscar-winning actress, Taraneh Alidoosti, who was arrested for expressing support for a protester who was executed by the Iranian government.

Another leading Iranian human rights group, in a separate statement on Tuesday, said a political activist who was imprisoned in the western Iranian city of Bukan and subsequently transferred to a hospital after falling into a coma after he was tortured by the police, has died.

The rights group, Hengaw, which monitors rights violations in Iran’s Kurdish regions, said that the activist, Mohammad Haji Rasoulpour, was arrested on October 1 during the nationwide protests over the death of Amini.

“Rasoulpour, who had been detained several times previously for his activism, was released on bail 25 days later, but security forces re-arrested him on November 23,” Hengaw said.

“Rasoulpour fell into a coma 20 days later because of the severity of his injuries suffered from being tortured while in custody,” it added.

