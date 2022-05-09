Rights group demands justice for #EndSARS protesters

A group of experts under the aegis of Human Rights Watch has lamented whatbit said was the miscarriage of justice evident in Nigeria’s judicial system, adding that government must prioritize justice for #EndSars protesters.

In a statement issued on Monday, the group accused the Lagos State Government of unjust handling of cases involving Lekki Toll Gate Massacre by the security operatives in October, 2020.

According to the statement, governments had failed to act on the recommendations contained in the report submitted by the panel of the judicial inquiry that investigated the incident.

The statement read in part: “Nigerian authorities have made no effort to ensure justice for the killing of protesters in Lagos state in 2020, six months after a judicial panel implicated security forces in the abuses, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should act on the panel’s recommendations and hold those responsible to account.

“The panel also presented a list of at least 48 casualties, including nine dead, four missing and presumed dead, and 21 wounded by gunshots. The panel recommended appropriate disciplinary measures and dismissals of army officers implicated in the abuses. The panel also recommended prosecuting police officers implicated in indiscriminate shooting and killing of protesters at the toll gate and prompt payment of the compensation that the panel awarded to victims.

“The Nigerian police and military authorities have neither taken further steps to independently investigate nor responded to the panel’s findings and recommendations. Nigeria’s federal government, which has oversight of these institutions, rejected the panel’s recommendations. The Lagos state governor, who called for the investigation and gave assurances that victims would get closure, has also been quiet on the issue of accountability.

“Nigeria has a poor history with judicial panels of inquiries, whose recommendations have no force of law and are often dependent on the responsible authorities to carry out the recommendations. A lack of political will on justice and accountability has meant that past judicial panels including those set up to investigate mass extrajudicial killings in other contexts made no progress toward ending impunity for security force abuses.

“Justice and accountability should not be determined by the views of individual government ministers or officials but should rather be guaranteed for all Nigerians through independent systems and authorities mandated to investigate and act on allegations of abuses.”

