Rights group threatens to sue Rivers over N117bn withdrawal

A group, the Network for Defence of Democracy and Good Governance (NDDGG) has threatened to sue the Rivers State Government.

The group said it would take legal action if the state government failed to provide detailed explanation on the N117bn allegedly withdrawn between 2015 and 2017 from the state’s coffers.

The threat came following difficulties by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which has been at loggerheads with the state government, in efforts to investigate the use of the said funds.

The state government said the EFCC lacked the powers to investigate the state based on the existing judgement of the Federal High Court, excluding it from investigating rivers finances.

The NDDGG however, insisted that the government should give a detailed explanation to the people on how the large amount of money was used in the state.

The Leader of the group, Chief Sobomabo Jackrich, who spoke in Usokun in Degema Local Government Area, called on the government to show the projects the money was used to execute in the state.

Jackrich noted that while the state government engages the EFCC with defence and justification, they would also account to the people for whom they hold these funds in trust.

“In keeping with our obligation to ensure probity in public office and finances, we issue a seven-day ultimatum to the Rivers State Government to publish in full details all that pertain to these transactions. Failure to meet our demands would culminate in a peaceful campaign and protest by the Rivers people to ensure that justice is served.”

Also, the woman Leader of the group, Mrs Faka Alami said her worries was on the withdrawal of the money with no known accountable project to show for it.

