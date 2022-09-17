Rights group petitions IGP to investigate Keyamo over comments against Obi

A human rights group, Advocates for Peoples Rights and Justice, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to immediately invite the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), over his recent comments that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi was planning to stage a phantom assassination attempt on himself and blame the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the attempt.

Keyamo, who is also spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council and its flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a statement past week, claimed that intelligence reports had revealed plans by Obi to fake an assassination attempt on himself “and hire Labour Party boys dressed in APC caps and T-shirts to attack some Labour Party offices.”

As many Nigerians have continued to give the Minister knocks over the statement, the group has gone a step further by writing the IGP to urgently open an investigation towards unravelling Keyamo’s intelligence source.

Read also: Labour Party reacts to Keyamo’s comments on alleged plot to kill Peter Obi, says it’s a pre-crime alibi

In the petition seen by Ripples Nigeria on Saturday and signed by its National Coordinator, Victor Giwa, the group said it finds Keyamo’s statement not only appalling but inciting and capable of heating up the polity going into the campaign period.

In the petition entitled, ‘Request to Invite Festus Keyamo (SAN) for Interrogation and Warning for Comments Capable of Invoking Violence Contrary to the Electoral Act, 2023’, the group pleaded with the IGP to consider the information and act quickly because the comment was “provocative, tempestuous, and inciting.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now