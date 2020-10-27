Rights groups threaten to drag DJ Switch before ICC for allegedly spreading misleading reports over #EndSARS

The International Human Rights Protection Forum (IHRPF) has threatened to drag disc jockey Obianuju Udeh, popularly known as ‘DJ Switch’ for allegedly spreading misleading reports on the #EndSARS protests at Lekki toll gate last Tuesday.

The rights group in a statement issued on Tuesday which was signed by its legal adviser, Barrister Janet Ihezie said Obianuju’s claims could have triggered genocide and war crimes in Nigeria.

It also added in the statement that DJ Switch must apologise to the government and citizens of Nigeria for misleading key decision-makers across the globe, and if she fails to do so in the next seven days, then she’ll be dragged to the ICC, Hague, Netherlands for peddling fake news capable of throwing the country into a state of anarchy.

The statement by the rights group reads thus in part; “The attention of International Human Rights Protection Forum (IHRPF) with headquarters at Florida, USA has been drawn to attempt by one self acclaimed Nigerian celebrity Obianuju Catherine Udeh otherwise known as DJ Switch to trigger genocide and war crimes in Nigeria through publication of misleading reports following the violent #EndSARS protest at the Lekki Toll Gate that degenerated into something close to anarchy in Lagos State on Tuesday, 20th Oct, 20.

The group also called on the United Nations (UN), African Union (AU), United States of America, United Kingdom, China, Canada and other international partners in progress to stand by Nigeria at this difficult moment.

