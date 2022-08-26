Rights lawyer jailed by chief judge, Inibehe Effiong, released from prison

Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has just been released from Uyo prison after spending 30 days for alleged contempt of court.

The Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Ekaette Obot, on 27 July, sentenced Mr Effiong to prison after the lawyer objected to the presence of two armed police operatives in the courtroom.

Effiong was released on Friday at 8am to a mammoth crowd.

“I consider it an honour for me to be incarcerated for the truth,” Mr Effiong told reporters and supporters.

He said his incarceration had strengthened his resolve to fight for truth and justice in Nigeria.

“I am back, stronger and more determined to confront the forces of oppression and to continue to speak nothing but the hard truth to the faces of the oppressors of our people. I feel sorry for those who thought they can break my spirit by incarcerating me”, he added.

