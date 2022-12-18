Entertainment
Rihanna, boyfriend A$AP Rocky show off baby son in beach photoshoot (Photos)
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are finally ready to show their child off to the world — introducing him with a pretty scenic background of waves crashing on the California coast.
The couple was on hand for a photo shoot Friday afternoon in Malibu, where they were wearing matching black outfits and cozied up next to the shore with a camera crew and production team on standby.
Nigerian singer, Tems, joins Rihanna on soundtrack for Black Panther 2
Rihanna has previously reflected on motherhood being ‘the best feeling’ and shared that it’s ‘the most love’ she’s ever known.
In the shoot the trio are seen preparing to pose, while lighting is set up by a crew standing for the family photos.
Rihanna unveiled her pregnancy when she stepped out in New York in January with A$AP Rocky, her blossoming baby bump in full view.
