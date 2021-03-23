Ripples List: 5 celebrities who have opened up about battling depression | Ripples Nigeria

Celebrities are renowned for living a flashy life, putting their best image on Instagram and showing the world how tremendous their lives are.

Everyone admires their lifestyle, but the closer they are to their followers via social media, it is apparent that these wealthy and pretty celebrities are humans after all.



Prior to the advent of social media, celebrities were almost untouchable, everything they did was fascinating and hypnotic, however, times have changed and they have to battle trolls and critics on social media.

The nefarious words of trolls are almost tedious to accept and the fierce criticism from critics often does no good. Understandably, not everything presented in the media is exceptional, but there are naysayers who are simply cruel and poisonous.



Daily, the number of trolls on social media keeps increasing.



They are mocking the career of celebrities who have been unable to attain the success they achieved in time past; most critics hide behind keyboards to berate people who are struggling to make something of themselves.



People often forget that celebrities are humans too.



They need sincere love and admiration from their audience, they need a shoulder to lean on which explains why it is quintessential to take mental health seriously in this part of the world.



In recent months, celebrities are beginning to open up about their struggles with depression and anxiety.



We would be discussing five notable celebrities who have spoken about their inner turbulence and the cruelty of social media trolls.





1. Eniola Badmus





Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has revealed on several occasions that she is depressed due to the constant body shaming and cruel comments on social media.

She has urged trolls to quit berating her because of her voluptuous size.

In a recent interview, she stated;

“The pressure that comes with these things is too much and could lead to depression.

I tell people that I can never be depressed, no matter how much they troll me.

I would rather put my energy into partying.

But, some people cannot handle it.”

2. Wande Coal

Wande Coal was at the peak of his career when he joined D’Banj and Don Jazzy‘s record label Mo’Hits Records in the mid-2000s.

His music has not received massive airplay, neither did it gain much attention as it did back in 2008 and 2009.

The ‘Ololufe’ singer wrote; “My advice for everyone going through what I’m going through is, Stay positive when you in your feelings and thoughts. Mind over matters…”

Prior to that, he wrote;

“My eyes seen many things this year…”

“Tired honestly.

I’m misunderstood…

I speak English, Yoruba, Pidgeon and they still don’t understand…

Who out there can relate.”

Wane Coal recently released a new single titled, ‘In Harmony’.

3. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade has admonished her colleagues in the entertainment industry to stay away from social media if need be.

Here is what she wrote;

“In this age and time of intense pressure, especially From Social media.

Find the time to Log off. Have REAL life connections.

Don’t feel pressured by the many lies you see, your worries are easier than that of many you may admire.

Hang in there and Be patient with yourself.”

4. Eva Alordiah

Eva Alordiah was one of the most popularly female rappers in the late 2000s, by the early 2010s, Eva gained modest notoriety but she quickly faded into obscurity.

In a recent post on her social media platform, the Nigerian songstress revealed that she had to battle depression and overcome her mediocrity to find her feet again.

Eva who is now a technopreneur revealed that she had to learn new skills and develop herself just so she could stay relevant. She intends to make a comeback into the music industry soon.

5. Anto Lecky

Anto Lecky participated in the 3rd edition of the popular reality show, Big Brother Naija Double Wahala in 2018.

Anto in an Instagram post called out social media trolls, she stated that people have gotten meaner and it has led to a surge in the rate of depression in the country.

Here is what Anto had to say on social media.

“I remember I wrote a post last year about my feelings and problems people close to me were dealing with and humans read it as I was depressed.

Some even offered me money thinking I was broke.

What is this type of thinking? Who is doing you people?”

“I don’t have the answers but I hope everyone can find happiness.

The world around us doesn’t seem to be getting better so you must create happiness for yourself.”

