Ripples Nigeria, media partner as Ogun, GFA host tech community

Nigeria’s award-winning news platform, Ripples Nigeria, in collaboration with the Ogun State government and GetFundedAfrica (GFA), a tech-enabled marketplace that matches startups, investors corporate bodies, and government in Africa, will host the upcoming Abeokuta Innovation & Tech Party (AITP) in Ogun State.

The event slated to take place from May 26 to 27 at the Ogun State Technology Hub in Abeokuta will be attended by 2,000 participants, including over 100 startups, 50 investors, and 30 speakers.

The AITP will also showcase the city’s growing prominence as a technology hub in Africa.

In his remark, the Editor-in-Chief of Ripples Nigeria, Mr. Samuel Ibemere, expressed excitement about the partnership.

He said: “Our partnership with GFA is to push Africa’s story beyond her borders, leveraging the media and technology.

READ ALSO: GetFundedAfrica, Ripples Nigeria announce strategic partnership

“We are excited we are doing this at this time to change the narrative, as Africa’s original stories have been under-covered in the past.”

Programmes lined up for the event include startup exhibitions, panel sessions, a bonfire party, and a cultural tour of Abeokuta.

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, is the Chief Host of the event while the Chief Honouree is Mrs. Olatomiwa Williams, Country Director of Microsoft Nigeria and Ghana.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo will be the special guest of honour at the two-day event.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now