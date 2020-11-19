Ripples Nigeria report wins top prize at West African Awards

An investigative report published by Ripples Nigeria has emerged winner at the 2020 West Africa Media Excellence Awards (WAMECA), held on Saturday in Accra, Ghana.

Kelechukwu Iruoma, a freelance journalist beat Kemi Busari of Premium Times Nigeria and Yvetto Zongo from Burkina Faso to emerge overall best reporter in the Business and SMEs category.

Iruoma’s multi-media report; “INVESTIGATION… Thugs rule in Rivers markets, force multiple illegal taxes on petty traders, as govt feigns ignorance”, captured on camera, how thugs in Rivers State forced traders in various markets across Port Harcourt city to pay multiple illegal taxes, and how the corrupt acts affected their businesses.

Other winners from Nigeria included Fisayo Soyombo who won best reporter for investigative reporting, Innocent Duru and Olatunji Ololade of The Nation Newspaper won best reporter on Telecommunications and ICTs and Environmental Reporting Category respectively, and Funke Busari of Premium Times was the winner in the Human Rights category.

The winners were presented with certificates, plaques and cash prizes of $500 each.

Iruoma’s report published in Ripples Nigeria also won the 2019 PwC Excellence in Media Awards in the tax reporting category. The report was funded by the International Center for Investigative Reporting, ICIR.

