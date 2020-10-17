Ripples Nigeria’s Arinze emerges 1st runner up at 2020 PwC Awards

A report published by Ripples Nigeria has emerged the 1st runner up at the 2020 edition of the PwC Media Excellence Awards which was held virtually on Friday, October 16th.

The report “Risking all for a living; Enugu women who transform palm kernel chaff into useful products” by Chijioke Arinze, looked at how women in Enugu, risk their health to eke a living by transforming palm kernels into other products.

Arinze came second behind Isaac Anyaogu of BusinessDay who won the journalist of the year award for the SMEs category with his story: A fistful of Poisoned gold while Odinaka Anudu of BusinessDay emerged second runner up in that category.

Other winners at the PWC were Taiwo Adebulu of TheCable whose Fact Check: Nigeria told the UN that Seven Versities run strictly on renewable energy, but is that true? Won the Capital Market Category, Odinaka Anudu of BusinessDay whose report on “How Lagos revenue goes into private pockets won the Tax reporting category and Tunde Ajaja of Punch whose report “ Dangerous Cylinders: Needless deaths in Nigeria’s poorly regulated cooking gas sector (1&2).

Earlier, Taiwo Oyedele, head judge of the competition said the number of entries increased by 11% and the quality even more so, compared to 2019. He said the overall quality improved so much to a level that “we decided to award prizes to 10 additional entries”.

Uyi Akpata, PwC’s country senior partner, equally commended the finalists of the award for their impressive entries, noting that it has been a challenging year with COVID-19 disrupting our lives in ways we never previously imagined. “Today’s event is an extension of that commitment to society and especially to this very important community of professionals who play a key role in the sustenance of our democracy and the advancement of society in general”, he said. The award which was first held in 2016, celebrates and rewards excellence in business reporting in Nigeria in four categories: Tax reporting, Capital Markets reporting, SMEs reporting and Business & Economy reporting. By Chijioke Arinze…

