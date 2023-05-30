Business
Ripples Nigeria’s Chinedu Chidi, 19 others unveiled as 2023 Fellows of MTN Media Innovation Programme
Ripples Nigeria’s Editor of Special Projects, Chinedu Chidi, has been unveiled alongside 19 others by the School of Media and Communications (SMC), Pan-Atlantic University, as part of the 2023 fellows for the second edition of the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP).
The competition was stiff for the 2023 application round, as the 20 successful fellows were selected from over 2,700 applicants.
The fully-funded programme includes a professional certificate, a study visit to the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa, as well as to MTN Group Headquarters.
Fellows will also join an exclusive network of professionals with access to resources and mentorship from SMC’s world-class faculty.
The MTN MIP is an initiative which seeks to empower media practitioners with the knowledge of technology that will help them thrive in the age of disruption.
At the end of the six months fellowship, the organizers expect that the fellows will have been able to get a deeper understanding of Nigeria’s technology sector and the intersection between media and technology.
Speaking on the programme, Tobechukwu Okigbo, Chief Corporate Services Officer, MTN Nigeria, said, “Congratulations to the fellows! The world is constantly changing, and media practice has been altered with advancements in technology.
“The modern media practitioner needs to remain innovative, which is the essence of the MIP. We have seen the impact of the programme among media practitioners and are motivated by the value this cohort will bring to media practice in Nigeria”.
Here are the 2023 fellows:
-
Abbas Jimoh, Assistant Editor, Media Trust Group (Daily Trust Newspapers);
-
Abdulrasheed Hussain, News Editor, Premier Radio 102.7 FM, Kano;
-
Adediran Olufemi Adeleke, Correspondent, New Telegraph Newspaper;
-
Anuoluwapo Temitope Odubanjo, Founder/Content Writer, FabWoman Nigeria;
-
Ayomide Oguntimehin, Chief Editor, www.soccernet.ng;
-
Babajide Awoyinfa, Principal Correspondent, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN);
-
Basit Jamiu, Human Interest and Diaspora News Editor, Legit Nigeria;
-
Chinedu Chidi, Editor, Special Projects, Ripples Nigeria;
-
Chinenye Francisca Anuforo, ICT Correspondent, The Sun Newspapers;
-
David Michael Oputah, Managing Editor, BizWatch Nigeria Limited;
-
Efunnuga Oluwaseun Yemisi, Marketing and Content Associate, Pulse Nigeria;
-
Elizabeth Modupeoluwa Musa, TV Producer/Presenter, News Central Television;
-
Emmanuel Erhunwhunse Paul, Managing Editor, TechPoint;
-
Ezinne Glory Alozie, Reporter/Editor/News Producer, Darling 107.3FM;
-
Frank Eleanya, Head of Technology Desk, Business Day;
-
Okonji Emmanuel, ICT Editor, ThisDay Newspapers;
-
Okoye Ukamaka Perpetua, West Africa Correspondent, Deutsche Welle (DW);
-
Todah Opeyemi, Senior Editor, Zikoko Citizen;
-
Victor Ogunyinka, Managing Editor, Online, Nigerian Tribune;
-
Victory Wilson Chinedum, Newscaster, TV Presenter & Producer, Silverbird Television.
