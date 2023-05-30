Ripples Nigeria’s Chinedu Chidi, 19 others unveiled as 2023 Fellows of MTN Media Innovation Programme

Ripples Nigeria’s Editor of Special Projects, Chinedu Chidi, has been unveiled alongside 19 others by the School of Media and Communications (SMC), Pan-Atlantic University, as part of the 2023 fellows for the second edition of the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP).

The competition was stiff for the 2023 application round, as the 20 successful fellows were selected from over 2,700 applicants.

The fully-funded programme includes a professional certificate, a study visit to the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa, as well as to MTN Group Headquarters.

Fellows will also join an exclusive network of professionals with access to resources and mentorship from SMC’s world-class faculty.

The MTN MIP is an initiative which seeks to empower media practitioners with the knowledge of technology that will help them thrive in the age of disruption.

At the end of the six months fellowship, the organizers expect that the fellows will have been able to get a deeper understanding of Nigeria’s technology sector and the intersection between media and technology.

Speaking on the programme, Tobechukwu Okigbo, Chief Corporate Services Officer, MTN Nigeria, said, “Congratulations to the fellows! The world is constantly changing, and media practice has been altered with advancements in technology.