RipplesMetrics: Cost of making jollof rice now N10,314 as Nigerians groan under weight of inflation

The poor and vulnerable Nigerians have continued to pay the price for soaring food prices with the cost of preparing a pot of jollof rice, one of the country’s most popular delicacies, rising to N10,314 in August.

This was a N2, 913 or 39.3 percent increase when compared to N7, 401 paid to prepare the same quantity of jollof rice in January 2017.

The figure was the outcome of Ripples Nigeria analysis of the items needed to prepare the meal featured in the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) food price watch for August released on Tuesday.

These ingredients required to prepare a pot of jollof rice include rice, tomatoes and tomato paste, onions, cooking oil, meat, chicken, and beef.

According to NBS, the aforementioned items had increased by an average of 30 percent in the last four years.

READ ALSO: Again, average price of kerosene, cooking gas increases in June —NBS

For example, one kilogram of local rice to be consumed by a family of four was sold for N409.97 in August from N286.19 in January 2017.

The imported variant rose to N546.71 during the period from N402.01 it was sold four years ago.

Similarly, one kilogramme of tomato, another important ingredient recorded a significant increase to N396.38 from N247.55 in January 2017.

One kilogramme of onion bulb also increased from N258.92 in January 2017 to N302.88 in August while one bottle of groundnut oil rose to N812.70 from N494.24 sold four years ago.

The price of one bottle of vegetable oil increased from N495.29 in 2017 to N769.45 in August.

The cost for Chicken Feet and Chicken Wings also increased from N768.11 and N886.58 four years ago to N819.03 and N1080.13 respectively last month.

The price of one kilogram of frozen chicken rose to N2,091.34 in August from N1,419.75 in January 2017.

Join the conversation

Opinions