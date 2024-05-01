RipplesMetrics: In Nigeria, 26 people killed daily in first quarter of 2024

Data gathered from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), has shown that an average of 26 persons were killed daily in the first three months of 2024.

This translates to a total of 2,336 people killed in various insecurity-related situations between January 2024 and the end of March 2024.

Their deaths were not unconnected to the rising insecurity challenges facing Nigeria in the past decade. Some of it includes attacks by bandits, secessionist groups, insurgent groups and clashes between herdsmen and villagers, among others.

Some of these attacks involved schoolchildren, civilians, farmers and security operatives. RipplesMetrics had captured how school children have become vulnerable to attacks in their schools.

RipplesMetrics went further to check the death rate in the first quarter of the years between 2020 and 2024.

The 2024 figure is more than the 2,192 deaths recorded in the same period (January- March) for 2023. This would make an approximate average of 24 persons killed each day for the first three months of 2023. RipplesMetics has documented how over 8,000 people were killed in 2023.

Meanwhile, in 2022, a total of 3,660 deaths were reported from killings around the country. Also in 2021 and 2020, the death rate reported by ACLED from insecurity-related-killings was 2,999 and 1,530 respectively for both years.

Q1 2024 killings

Findings by RipplesMetrics have shown that 769 people were killed in January 2024, 749 people were killed in February and 818 people killed in March 2024.

Breaking the death rate by geo-political zone, the South-East recorded 102 killings, the South-South recorded 131 killings, and the Sout-West recorded 53 killings. Also, the North-Central reported 515 killings, the North-East reported 539 kilkings, while the North-West had 996 killings.

Meanwhile, the states with the highest death rate within the period under review are Zamfara with 439 killings, Borno with 437 killings, Kastina with killings, Benue with 221 killings, and Kaduna with 136 killings.

Further findings showed that nine states reported less than 10 killings within the first quarter of the year. These states are Abia, Bauchi, Cross River, Ekiti, Gombe, Kano, Kwara, Ondo and Oyo states.

The total killings recorded in these nine states was 26; equivalent to the number of killings reported in Akwa Ibom state. Also, Kano and Gombe states reported no killings within the first three months of the year.

By: James Odunayo

